Police want to speak to these men after 14-year-old girl's shorts are pulled down in Fareham

A teenage girl had her shorts pulled down in a sexual assault in Fareham.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST

Police have released two images of men they would like to speak to as both were near the area.

At 8pm on Monday, June 19 a man partially pulled down a 14 year-old girl’s shorts in the street near the Gillies in Fareham. He ran off when she screamed.

If you recognise either of the men pictured or saw what happened please report online via our website, or call 101, quoting 44230244543.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal to get information following sexual assault in Fareham.
