Police want to speak to these men after 14-year-old girl's shorts are pulled down in Fareham
A teenage girl had her shorts pulled down in a sexual assault in Fareham.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST
Police have released two images of men they would like to speak to as both were near the area.
At 8pm on Monday, June 19 a man partially pulled down a 14 year-old girl’s shorts in the street near the Gillies in Fareham. He ran off when she screamed.