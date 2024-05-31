Port Solent half term fun sees families delighted by birds of prey show - 20 pictures as Kids Club returns to Portsmouth centre

By Joe Buncle
Published 31st May 2024, 13:19 BST
Visitors were delighted to watch birds of prey soar through the sky at Port Solent as the shopping centre hosted an array of family activities this half term.

The Birds of Prey Flying show returned to Port Solent on Thursday, May 30 as part of a roster of free activities including the Creation Station arts and craft workshop. You can find out more about what’s on at Port Solent here.

Here are 20 fantastic pictures of family fun at Port Solent as Kids Club made its return:

Visitors were treated to a Birds of prey display at Port Solent on Thursday, along with arts and craft for children. Pictured - The Birds of Prey in action Photos by Alex Shute

