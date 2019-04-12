Portchester, Southampton and Portsmouth’s best events for Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Relive the nostalgic sounds of 1960s pop with Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry with Vanity Fare. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

FITNESS: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6pm.

FOR KIDS: Join in the family fun discovering the secrets of being a Second World War spy and hear the courageous stories of real agents. Admission £2. D-Day Story Museum, Clarence Esplanade, Tuesday, 11am and 2pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Admission £17, £8 children. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm.

EVENT: Unearth some amazing facts about the wooly mammoths, touch some real remains and make your own mini mammoth. Admission £2.50 per child. Cumberland House Museum, Southsea, Tuesday, 11am.