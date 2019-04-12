Portchester, Southampton and Portsmouth’s best events for Monday and Tuesday

This will be at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.
This will be at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.

Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: Relive the nostalgic sounds of 1960s pop with Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry with Vanity Fare. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm. 

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm. 

FITNESS: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6pm. 

FOR KIDS: Join in the family fun discovering the secrets of being a Second World War spy and hear the courageous stories of real agents. Admission £2. D-Day Story Museum, Clarence Esplanade, Tuesday, 11am and 2pm. 

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Admission £17, £8 children. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm. 

EVENT: Unearth some amazing facts about the wooly mammoths, touch some real remains and make your own mini mammoth. Admission £2.50 per child. Cumberland House Museum,  Southsea, Tuesday, 11am.