Portsmouth, Chichester and Fareham's best events for Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

MUSIC: Multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE goes on tour after the release of her third album Real Life. Portsmouth Guildhall, Tuesday, 7pm.

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Call (023) 9387 7840 for more details. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-4pm.

PANTOMIME: Enjoy this fun-filled pantomime for all the family based on Jack and the Beanstalk. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. Groundlings Theatre, Wednesday, 1.30pm.

THEATRE: Expect songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children three and up and their grown-ups, in the much-loved Gruffalo, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Chichester Minerva Theatre, Tuesday, 2pm.

STAGE: CCADS Theatre presents John Steinbeck’s tragic tale Of Mice and Men about the Lennie, George and the failing American dream. Tickets £15, £13 concessions. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Interalia Theatre returns to bring you another adaption of this classic tale written by Ben Elton and Richard Curtis. Tickets £13. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.