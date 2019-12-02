Portsmouth, Chichester and Fareham's best events for Tuesday and Wednesday

Emeli Sande will be at the Portsmouth Guildhall on December 3.
Here are our top picks. 

MUSIC: Multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE goes on tour after the release of her third album Real Life. Portsmouth Guildhall, Tuesday, 7pm. 

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Call (023) 9387 7840 for more details. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-4pm. 

PANTOMIME: Enjoy this fun-filled pantomime for all the family based on Jack and the Beanstalk. Tickets £14, £12 concessions.  Groundlings Theatre, Wednesday, 1.30pm. 

THEATRE: Expect songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children three and up and their grown-ups, in the much-loved Gruffalo, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Chichester Minerva Theatre, Tuesday, 2pm. 

STAGE: CCADS Theatre presents John Steinbeck’s tragic tale Of Mice and Men about the Lennie, George and the failing American dream. Tickets £15, £13 concessions. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm. 

EVENT: Interalia Theatre returns to bring you another adaption of this classic tale written by Ben Elton and Richard Curtis. Tickets £13. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 