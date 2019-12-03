Portsmouth, Chichester and Gosport's best events for Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

MUSICAL: A sing-a-long Christmas musical based on the popular Christmas comedy, starring Dani Dyer, Scott Garnham and Ashleigh Gray. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7pm.

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Gosport Gallery, Wednesday, 10am-4pm.

PANTOMIME: Enjoy this fun-filled pantomime for all the family based on Jack and the Beanstalk. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. Groundlings Theatre, Thursday, 1.30pm.

GIG: London five-piece Skinny Lister have been performing non-stop across Europe and the United States and will perform their folk sounds. Tickets £17. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Following undercover investigators and the Mexican Navy on their mission to rescue the Earth's smallest whale – the Vaquita – from extinction. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

THEATRE: Expect songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children and grown-ups, in the much-loved Gruffalo, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Chichester Minerva Theatre, Wednesday, 2pm.