Portsmouth, Chichester and Gosport's best events for Wednesday and Thursday

Dani Dyer in Nativity! The Musical at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.
Dani Dyer in Nativity! The Musical at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.
Share this article

 Here are our top picks. 

MUSICAL: A sing-a-long Christmas musical based on the popular Christmas comedy, starring Dani Dyer, Scott Garnham and Ashleigh Gray. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7pm. 

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Gosport Gallery, Wednesday, 10am-4pm. 

PANTOMIME: Enjoy this fun-filled pantomime for all the family based on Jack and the Beanstalk. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. Groundlings Theatre, Thursday, 1.30pm. 

GIG: London five-piece Skinny Lister have been performing non-stop across Europe and the United States and will perform their folk sounds. Tickets £17. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

FILM: Following undercover investigators and the Mexican Navy on their mission to rescue the Earth's smallest whale – the Vaquita – from extinction. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm. 

THEATRE: Expect songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children and grown-ups, in the much-loved Gruffalo, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Chichester Minerva Theatre, Wednesday, 2pm. 