Portsmouth, Chichester and Gosport's best things to do this weekend

Here are our top picks.

MUSIC: Award-winning band The Bluejays take you on a jiving journey through the fabulous fifties, packed with more than 40 hits. Tickets from £10. Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday, 7.30pm.

CLASS: Relax and enjoy this yoga class for beginners, suitable for all ages and abilities. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

EXHIBITION: A family-friendly exhibition about the first people in Hampshire many thousands of years ago, including real woolly mammoth bones. Gosport Gallery, Saturday, 10am-4pm.

ANTIQUES: Go and see an interesting variety of dealers and sellers with a variety of items including clocks, postcards, toys, comics and much more. Second Sunday of every month. Emsworth Community Centre, Sunday, 10am-3.30pm.

FILM: When crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm.

DISPLAY: Uncovering the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection, this exhibition showcases the largest collection pertaining to Doyle and his creation, Sherlock Holmes. Portsmouth Museum, Sunday, 10am-5pm.