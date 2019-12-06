Portsmouth, Chichester and Havant's best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Entertainer John Barrowman will be celebrating the festive season with fans as he returns to the UK with a new Christmas tour. Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 7pm.

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-4pm.

THEATRE: Expect songs, laughs and monstrous fun in the much-loved Gruffalo, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Chichester Minerva Theatre, Tuesday, 10.30am and 2pm.

GIG: British rock band, The Darkness, will be performing favourites from their 2003 album Permission to Land as well as new songs from their new album Easter Is Cancelled. Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Monday, 7pm.

EVENT: Beatz Portsmouth and Gig Buddies present their Christmas party, with music by Kingz of Leon, Purple Smoke and Calaveras. Tickets £5, carers free. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Monday, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

COMEDY: Local comedian James Alderson presents a comedy night with Chris McCausland, Stefano Paolini, Will Mars and Tom Deacon. £9, £8 concessions. The Spring, Havant, Monday, 8pm.