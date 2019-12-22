Portsmouth, Chichester and Southsea's best events for Monday and Christmas Eve

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Don your ruby slippers and join Chichester Festival Youth Theatre as they journey along the yellow brick road in a wonderful adventure. Chichester Festival Theatre, Monday, 2pm and 7pm.

EVENT: Go along to this re-telling of the nativity for all ages with congregational participation. Portsmouth Cathedral, Tuesday, 2.30pm and 4pm.

MUSIC: Join top West End musical theatre singers in a funny evening of festive musical anecdotes in Baaa Humbug. Tickets £22.50, £17.50 concessions. Portsmouth Guildhall, Tuesday, 6.30pm.

PANTOMIME: Aladdin – a traditional pantomime at which you’ll embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet in this fun-filled show. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 10.30am and 2pm and 6pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

SHOW: Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a captivating adventure through a magical winter wonderland during this musical adventure. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Monday, 3pm.

FAMILY FUN: When a cheeky robin arrives at Otto’s window, a special bond develops until Otto realises how important friendships can be.The Spring, Havant, Tuesday, 11am and 2.30pm.