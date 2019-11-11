Portsmouth Christmas Market 2019: dates, opening times and everything you need to know

The Portsmouth Christmas Market arrives on Commercial Road on November 16th - here’s a roundup of the big event.

Over the last few years, Christmas markets have become a major part of Christmas time in Britain.

Springing out of an old German tradition, each festive season sees a collection of stalls and attractions popping up all over the UK and beyond.

They are ideal for wandering around on a cold winter’s day, picking up some warm street food or those elusive final Christmas gifts.

Portsmouth’s own Christmas market will be returning this year to help spread some Christmas cheer.

When is the Portsmouth Christmas Market?

The 2019 market will run from Saturday 16 November until Sunday 29 December.

Where is it and how do I get there?

The market can be found on Commercial Road at the very heart of Portsmouth’s city centre.

Portsmouth’s market is centrally located in the city and can be accessed by junction 12 of the M27.

The city also benefits from good train links, full details of which can be found over at Trainline.

What are the opening times?

Portsmouth’s Christmas Market will open between 10am and 7pm.

What food and drink is available?

Visitors will be treated to comfort food from across the world, served out of the market’s charming wooden stalls.

Greek gyros, oriental noodle dishes, German sausages and traditional British pies alongside big helpings of mashed potato will all be available too.

For those in search of something sweet, Pappi Churros will be serving the fairground favourite of churros coated in sugar and made fresh right in front of you.

There will also be chocolate kisses (the flat-bottomed, teardrop-shaped chocolate treats made popular by Hershey's), homemade fudge and a selection of Snowdonia cheeses.

To drink, the market’s two bars will be serving up steaming cups of mulled wine, as well as a wide range of other beverages.

Meyart Coffee will be selling flavoured coffee beans to help you through those cold winter mornings.

What is there to do at the market?

This year, the market will also include a giant walk-in LED bauble which visitors are encouraged to come take pictures in – it could make for the perfect seasonal selfie!

There's no better spot for a Christmas photo than under the market's fairy lights. Picture: Portsmouth Christmas Market

Take a break from the Christmas rush in the market's cosy bar. Picture: Portsmouth Christmas Market