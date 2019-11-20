Portsmouth, Fareham and Havant's best events for Friday and Saturday

Here are our top picks.

COMEDY: Ardal O’Hanlon, the Death In Paradise and Father Ted star, continues his worldwide tour. Tickets £25.50. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Saturday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: The Band of the Hampshire Constabulary will be raising funds for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust. Tickets £10, £9 concessions. Hayling Island Community Centre, Saturday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Rock‘n’roll musician Joe Brown will be performing his timeless classics and songs from his new album Very Best Of. Tickets £30. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Friday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Bench Theatre brings one of the world's best-loved novels to the stage in an adaptation of Jane Austen's most famous work. Tickets £12, £10 concessions. Go to thespring.co.uk. The Spring, Havant, Friday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: The English Youth Ballet present this new production drawing its inspiration from Grace Kelly who met Prince Rainier at a party and later married him. Tickets from £23. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

FAIR: The Salvation Army Christmas Fair will have lots of stalls, entertainment by the Kings Theatre Youth Theatre and The Cantrelle Singers Ladies Choir. Salvation Army, Southsea, Saturday, 9.30am.