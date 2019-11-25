Portsmouth, Fareham and Havant's best events for Tuesday and Wednesday

Jimmy Carr will be at the Portsmouth Guildhall.
Here are our top picks. 

COMEDY: Comedian Jimmy Carr will be performing his new stand-up routine in his show, Terribly Funny. Tickets from £33. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

STAGE: Enjoy this play called Steel Magnolias performed by the Portchester Players. Tickets from £13. Call 01329 223100 for more information. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

TALK: Hants and IOW Wildlife Trust welcomes a talk by senior ecologist Dr Ben Rushybrook about chalk streams. Warblington School Drama Studio, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

EVENT: Winners of The 2018 Spirit of the Fringe Award, talented string quartet Bowjangles presents their concert Excalibow. May contain traces of ABBA. Tickets £16. Portsmouth Guildhall, Tuesday, 7.30pm. 

THEATRE: Susie is just like any other girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. But Susie is dead. Ticket prices vary. Chichester Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

INFORMATION: At this local councillors Q&A John Beavis, Piers Bateman, Graham Burgess and Chris Carter will be taking questions from the floor. Free. Merlin House, Lee-on-the-Solent, Tuesday, 7.30pm. 