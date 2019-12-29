Portsmouth, Fareham, and Havant's best things to do for Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks:

COMEDY: Wave goodbye to 2019 with a smile as Comedy All Stars brings a brace of A-grade comics to town. Hosted by local comic James Alderson (above). Merchistoun Hall, Horndean, tomorrow. Doors 7pm.

PANTO: Help Jim Hawkins find the lost booty on a tropical island in this production of Treasure Island.

Pyramids Centre, Southsea, today (6pm) tomorrow (3.30pm).

HISTORY: Experience the sights, sounds and smells of a traditional Victorian military Christmas. Fort Nelson, near Fareham. Times vary. Go to royalarmouries.org.

PANTO: Aladdin is an all-star, traditional family pantomime during which you will embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet. And there’s lots of laugh-out-loud comedy too. Kings Theatre, Southsea, until January 5.

PANTO: Former EastEnder and Dancing on Ice star Matt Lapinskas is just one of the stars in traditional panto Beauty and the Beast, so prepare to be dazzled. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, until January 5.

GROUP WALK: Blow away the Christmas cobwebs with a short (30-minute), slow walk around Canoe Lake, Southsea. New walkers must register. Today. Meet at memorial where buses terminate, 1pm.