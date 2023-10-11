Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s annual firework spectacular will take place on Wednesday, November 1 in Alexandra Park as well as Southsea Common – with the two locations replacing the traditional event in Cosham which was axed as a result of the construction of the new football hub at the King George V Playing Fields.

Festivities will kick off at 5pm at both locations with hot food and refreshments available, Wave 105 radio on-site and live music entertainment at both venues. But there is not expected to be the traditional funfair rides which were a popular staple of the Cosham event.

Thousands of people turn up to watch the fireworks in Cosham last year Picture: Habibur Rahman

Southsea Common will host a disco experience brought to you by 'Lee and the Freaks,' complemented by 'South Coast Ghosts,' a dynamic collective of rappers, singers, musicians, and producers. Meanwhile, Alexandra Park will host '19 Forever,' offering a nostalgic playlist of the best Brit Pop and Indie hits, along with the rockin' sounds of 'The Straights,' a Fareham-based rock band.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, with portfolio responsibility for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "Our annual firework event is cherished by the people of Portsmouth, and this year, we're thrilled to bring it to both the north and south of the city. This move is a result of the construction work at King George V playing fields, and we're eager to explore whether this can become a new tradition for the city. As always, we'll have spectacular fireworks, great entertainment, live music, and delectable food and refreshments for everyone to enjoy."

The city council is urging those attending to plan their journey to both venues, with The Portsmouth Park and Ride available for the event in the north of the city being a ten minute walk to Mountbatten. The council is also urging residents to consider taking the bus, renting an e-scooter, cycling, or simply walking to the event.

Pains Fireworks, a long-standing supplier of spectacular displays, will provide the pyrotechnics and visitors are asked not to bring their own fireworks or sparklers to the event in the interests of safety.