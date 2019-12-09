Portsmouth, Gosport and Chichester's best events for Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

PANTOMIME: Go along to this traditional pantomime and embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet in this fun-filled show of Aladdin. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 2pm and 7pm.

GIG: Join Shep Woolley as he returns with his evening of songs and stories with a festive touch. Gosport Discovery Centre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Enjoy this festive evening with Petersfield Community Choir with guests, the Petersfield Ukulele Band. Free. St Peter’s Church, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Learn about local history and Shoreham Fort during this talk by guest speaker Gary Baines, chairman and founder of the Friends of Shoreham Fort. Royal Armouries Museum, Fort Nelson, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Expect songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children and grown-ups, in the much-loved Gruffalo, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Chichester Minerva Theatre, Tuesday, 10.30am and 2pm.

MUSIC: Melanie Martinez is an American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence after appearing on the American talent show The Voice. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.