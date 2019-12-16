Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Go along to the UK’s most popular rock’n’roll variety show celebrating the festive season with your favourite 1950s, 1960s and 1970s hits. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Gosport Gallery, Wednesday, 10am-4pm.

CONCERT: Solent Male Voice Choir presents a selection of Christmas pieces, with Michael Compton, oboe and cor anglais. Tickets £8. The Pallant Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: An evening of folk, roots and acoustic musical entertainment from the exceptionally talented multi-instrumentalist, Phil Beer. Tickets £15. Call 01329 223100 for details. The Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Don your ruby slippers and join Chichester Festival Youth Theatre as they journey along the yellow brick road in a wonderful adventure. Chichester Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 7pm.

PANTOMIME: Go along to this traditional pantomime and embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet in this fun-filled show. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 10.30am and 6.30pm.