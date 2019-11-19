Portsmouth, Havant and Chichester's best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Bench Theatre brings one of the world's best-loved novels to the stage in a captivating adaptation of Austen's most famous work. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: The Royal Marine School of Music will perform an array of pieces during their winter concert. Call (023) 9272 6181 for more details. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Nigel Gossop presents a talk about Keats’ visits to Bedhampton. Call (023) 9247 2700 for more information. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7.45pm.

MUSIC: Sweeney Entertainments present the music of Marc Bolan and T Rex as never seen before in T Rextasy, featuring songs Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Calendar Girls The Musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of a group of ordinary Yorkshire women. Chichester Festival Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Show of Hands – Now We Are Four present an evening filled with folk, roots and acoustic music. Tickets from £27. Go to newtheatreroyal.com for more details. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm.