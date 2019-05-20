Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham’s best events for Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

THEATRE: CCADS Theatre presents Big Fish, a musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and Tim Burton film. Tickets £15, £14 concessions. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: The Georgia Ramblers are a traditional jazz band who will playing an array of classics. Free. For more information, call (023) 9221 0437. The Golden Lion, Southwick, Tuesday, 8-10.45pm.

CONCERT: Solent Male Voice Choir and Bosmere Junior School Choir will be putting on a concert for Save the Children. Retiring collection. The Pallant Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7pm.

STAGE: Starring Cheryl Fergison, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley and Katherine Lynch, this show is packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Write Angle host another spoken word event, featuring musician Dean Dyson (pictured). Also includes open mic for audience members to perform too. Admission £6. The Townhouse, Petersfield, Tuesday, 7.15pm.

FUNDRAISER: Enjoy an evening of ukulele music with Ems Valley Strummers and special guest Phil Letchford and his Ukulele Apocalypse. They will be raising money for charity. Hilsea Lido, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7-9pm.