Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham's best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: A double bill of remarkable performances by Proto-type Theater, this is hard-hitting, important theatre that we believe must be seen. Tickets £16. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7pm.

FILM: The story of Waad al-Kateab's life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria, as she gets married and gives birth. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

GIG: The one-time Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett revisits his time in the band with new versions of songs he co-wrote from the period 1971–1977. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: The Wild Murphys perform a celebration of Irish music, including songs Galway Girl, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: Performing their golden hits will be Herman's Hermits, The Merseybeats, Wayne Fontanta and the Mindbenders, The Marmalade and Steve Ellis. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7pm.