Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport's best things to do on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Lose yourself in an LA love story with the Rock of Ages production featuring more 25 classic rock anthems. Starring Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner Kevin Clifton. Ticket prices vary. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Friday, 5pm and 8.30pm.

THEATRE: This Terence Rattigan play will be performed by Bench Theatre company. Tickets £11, £9 concessions. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm.

DRAMA: Enjoy Kipling's family-friendly tale The Jungle Book performed by Hayling Island Young Actors. Tickets £6, £4 concessions. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Thursday, 7pm.

EVENT: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with David Verghese’s talk called Twelve Men Walked Where Others Have Not. Admission £5. Gosport Discovery Centre, Thursday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Portrait artist Karl Rudziak joins Susan Ward to discuss his work and the people he has painted. Tickets £7.50. Booking essential: (023) 9283 4747. Portsmouth Museum, Thursday, ​​​​6-8pm.

GIG: Gimme Abba have been wowing audiences for 19 years. Featuring all of your favourites such as Dancing Queen, Waterloo and more. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm.