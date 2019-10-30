Portsmouth, Havant and Horndean's best events for Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Set within the Arctic Circle, Soonchild is the story of a shaman who feels out of step with the modern world. This is a pay what you can event. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Friday, 3pm.

GIG: John Kirkpatrick will be performing an array of songs from the First and Second World War. Tickets £15, £14 concessions. The Spring, Havant, Friday, 8pm.

THEATRE: This is a moving exploration of the extraordinary life of author Mary Shelley. Tickets £12.50. Go to thespring.co.uk for more details. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Actors from the Groundlings Theatre and the Stunt Action Specialists invite you to walk through the spooky scare walk. Plus other entertainment throughout the evening. The Boardwalk, Port Solent, Friday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: James Alderson introduces Jayde Adams, Jake Lambert and Ivan Brackenbury at this Comedy All Stars event. Tickets £10 in advance, £15 on the door. Horndean Technology College, Friday, 8.15pm.

FILM: Hail Satan? (15) offers a look at the Satanic Temple – a misunderstood group whose commitment to social and political justice has empowered thousands. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.