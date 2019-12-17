Portsmouth, Havant and Southsea's best events for Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: The Spitfire Sisters will be performing festive songs both old and new, with their unmistakable vintage styling. £21, £19 concessions. Theatre Royal Winchester, Thursday, 7.30pm.

MARKET: Go along to Portsmouth Christmas Market and browse various stalls of sweet treats and gifts. Commercial Road, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 9am-7pm.

GIG: An evening of folk, roots and acoustic musical entertainment from the exceptionally talented multi-instrumentalist, Phil Beer. Tickets £15. The Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Ricky and his family have been fighting an uphill struggle until they decide to buy a new van and run a franchise as a self-employed delivery driver. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, tomorrow, 7pm.

CONCERT: Green Matthews present a Christmas feast of music, fellowship, laughter and good cheer. Tickets £14, £13 concessions. The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, Havant, Thursday, 8pm.

MUSIC: The publicity claims this is the UK’s most popular rock’n’roll variety show. With festive music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.