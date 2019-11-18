Portsmouth, Hayling Island and Chichester's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's musical Les Misérables features songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, and more. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Show of Hands – Now We Are Four present an evening filled with folk, roots and acoustic music. Tickets from £27. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

SHOW: Enjoy this Shakespeare classic presented by Southsea Shakespeare Actors. Tickets £12, £10 concessions. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Bit Much promises to be a funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh Widdicombe tackles the hot comedy topics. Tickets £22. Call (023) 9282 0557 for more information. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 8pm.

THEATRE: Calendar Girls The Musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of a group of ordinary Yorkshire ladies. Chichester Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

POETRY: Write Angle host their Spoken Word event featuring Pete the Temp. Also includes open mic for you to perform and recite. Admission £6. The Townhouse, Petersfield, Tuesday, 7.15pm.