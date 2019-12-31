Portsmouth, Horndean, Gosport, Fareham, Southsea: Things to do on new year's eve and January 1

Have your say

NOSTALGIA: Dust down your Rubik's Cube and grab your Slinky for a warp-speed trip back to the 1980s. It’s the final day of this memory-jerking exhibition. Today, 10am-4pm, Gosport Gallery, Ordnance Road, Gosport.

COMEDY: See out 2019 as Comedy All Stars brings two top comics to town. James Alderson hosts. Merchistoun Hall, Horndean, today. Doors 7pm.

FESTIVE SHOW: Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a captivating adventure through a magical winter wonderland. Last shows today. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, 11am and 3pm.

READY FOR THE CHIMES: The Wedge’s new year’s eve party features live band The South Coast Collective, playing hits from the Britpop era as well as some 00s indie classics. Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road, Southsea, today, 8pm-2am.​​​​​​

HISTORY: Experience the sights, sounds and smells of a traditional Victorian military Christmas. Final day. Today, Fort Nelson, on Portsdown Hill, near Fareham. Times vary. Go to royalarmouries.org.

PANTO: Aladdin is an all-star, traditional family pantomime during which you will embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet. Kings Theatre, Southsea, until January 5