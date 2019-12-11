As the end of the decade draws nearer, many of us will be wondering how to usher in 2020.

Fear not, as we've rounded up some of the best events in the Portsmouth area.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

From Peaky Blinders-themed parties to gala dinners, club nights to family activities, it’s all covered here.

Pompey Blinders New Years Eve Party

(Outside-In Food Court, 56 Middle St, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 4BP)

Outside In’s first New Years soirée is Peaky Blinders-themed step back into the 1920s with all its glitz and glamour (Pompey style of course).

There’ll be an exquisite street-food banquet feast served up by a fine-dining guest chef, a bar fully stocked with Peaky Blinder cocktails, and a night of dancing with live music provided by the notorious Lady and The Dukes House Band.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm – 2am; £50 – £60

Mad 4 NYE Party

(The Wedgewood Rooms, 147b Albert Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 0JW)

The Wedge’s New Year’s Eve party this year features live band The South Coast Collective, playing all the hits from the Britpop era as well as some 00s indie classics.

The live music will be followed by DJs, and there’ll and a live feed to Big Ben for the countdown.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

8pm – 2am; £12

New Year’s Eve

(Queens Hotel, Clarence Parade, Osborne Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3LJ)

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Queens Hotel, with a drinks reception from 7pm, and a dinner comprised of five mouth watering courses served at 7.45pm.

Once your food has been digested, there’ll be an evening DJ on hand to keep the party going until 1am, and if you come as your favourite Hollywood couple, there’s a prize for best dressed.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm – 1am; £87.95

New Year's Eve Dinner

(Eden, Portsmouth PO1 3TP)

See out 2019 in style at Eden Portsmouth, with a luxurious three-course meal from their New Year’s Eve menu.

You’ll be able to sample some stunning food in beautiful surroundings until 11pm, and if that gets you in the mood to carry on the night into the early hours, you can even carry on the night in HEDONIST afterwards.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm – 11pm; £35

New Year’s Eve Party

(Brewhouse and Kitchen, 26 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth PO1 2DD)

​It will be a night to remember at the Portsmouth Brewhouse and Kitchen this New Year’s Eve, with awesome music all night and right into 2020!.

If you and your friends want to make it even more special, you can start off your evening with their special three-course menu.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7.30pm - 1am; check website for prices

NYE Year's Eve Gala Dinner

(Village Hotel, Lakeshore Dr, Portsmouth PO6 3FR)

Let the New Year in with a bang at the Village Hotel by enjoying a New Year's Eve menu, a Freddie Mercury Tribute act, and a late bar.

As you countdown to midnight, the bubbles will be flowing while the entertainment keeps you dancing and celebrating into the early hours of 2020.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm – 2am; £75.00

Dice New Year's Eve Party

(Dice Board Game Lounge, 149 Albert Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 0JW)

Dice's big New Year's Eve party is back, a night of gaming, drinking and being jolly to see in the new year.

Tickets include an arrival drink, tasty bar snacks and a toast at midnight, and you’ll be able to indulge in some of your favourite board games and tabletop adventures as the clock ticks towards midnight.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

From 6pm; £15

New Year’s Eve Party

(Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth PO1 3TT)

With a ‘Casino Royale’ theme, it’s all about the wow at this New Year’s Eve party fit for a high-rolling spy.

Experience spectacular night-time views from atop the Spinnaker Tower as you welcome in 2020 with a DJ and casino entertainment, drinks and canapes.

For more information and to book tikets, go to the website

8pm – 1am; £70

The Return of the Roaring 20s

(Goals Portsmouth, Tangier Rd, Portsmouth PO3 6QA)

For those of a sporty disposition, the New Year’s Eve party down at Goals is for you, a family affair that's sure to be fun for all ages.

On the night, there’ll be a party DJ providing music, games and prize giveaways, a magic mirror photobooth, hog roast dinner, and fun casino tables.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm – 1am; £40 (over 18s) £10 (12 - 17 years) under 12s go free

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

(Guildhall, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, PO1 2AB)

Promising “four top professional comedians” to make you laugh, a night at the comedy club might not seem the obvious first choice for a New Year’s Eve, but some laughs down the Guildhall will send you smiling into 2020.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

8pm - 10.45pm; £20