Portsmouth News crossword answers: Here are the solutions for Friday's daily puzzles on The News
From ‘Demon’ to ‘Aviator’ – here are the answers you've been looking for.
Below you will find the latest answers for The News’ daily crossword puzzles.
We will be uploading new challenges to the website every day so hopefully you will always find one to enjoy - including crosswords, cryptic crosswords, sudoku and word wheels.
You can also look through the puzzles from the previous two weeks if there is one you missed.
To access our latest challenges you can go to our main Puzzles page.
Our puzzles are meant to be tricky - so congratulations to anyone who managed to complete them!
To access all of your favourite puzzles online and help to support local journalism in Portsmouth and across the local area, subscribe here.
If you haven’t already, make sure you also sign up for our daily newsletter so you can keep up to date with the latest news and Pompey updates from our city.
These are the answers to The News’ puzzles published on between Thursday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 26.
Cryptic
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Across: 1 Turn; 3 Calm down; 9 Obvious; 10 Infer; 11 Intelligence; 13 Avenue; 15 Astral; 17 For the better; 20 Odium; 21 Fiction; 22 Steering; 23 Bent.Down: 1 Tropical; 2 Rivet; 4 Assail; 5 Maiden speech; 6 Officer; 7 Norm; 8 Cool customer; 12 Clarinet; 14 Emotive; 16 Deafen; 18 Trice; 19 Toss.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Across: 1 Photography; 9 Aim; 10 Overstate; 11 Eclat; 13 Shuffle; 14 Yawned; 16 Starch; 18 Air base; 19 Satin; 20 Chartered; 21 Ass; 22 Heartlessly.Down: 2 Ham; 3 Trout; 4 Greasy; 5 Assault; 6 Head first; 7 Safety match; 8 Telephonist; 12 Lower-case; 15 Exactor; 17 Petrel; 19 Sides; 21 Awl.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Across: 4 Epitaph; 8 Trader; 9 Paladin; 10 Letter; 11 Impost; 12 See stars; 18 Treatise; 20 Search; 21 Missed; 22 Cantata; 23 Change; 24 Entraps.Down: 1 Stylish; 2 Parties; 3 Recent; 5 Pharisee; 6 Tramps; 7 Priest; 13 At the top; 14 Pins and; 15 Needles; 16 Regain; 17 Writer; 19 Alight.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Across: 1 Kitty; 4 Rosebed; 8 Orderly; 9 Rooms; 10 Kerb; 11 Recorder; 13 Clad; 14 Wind; 16 Pin money; 17 Icon; 20 Needs; 21 Outdoor; 22 Hundred; 23 Range.Down: 1 Knock-out punch; 2 Tudor; 3 Yard; 4 Rhymes; 5 Sardonic; 6 Blooded; 7 District nurse; 12 Carouser; 13 Canteen; 15 Second; 18 Crown; 19 Stir.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Across: 1 Wedding feast; 7 Appal; 8 Palma; 9 Hie; 10 Flour mill; 11 Ration; 12 Remote; 15 Lacerates; 17 Tar; 18 Smash; 19 Aisle; 21 Growing pains.Down: 1 Weather glass; 2 Imp; 3 Gallop; 4 Exporters; 5 Salmi; 6 Ball-bearings; 7 Alert; 10 Floor show; 13 On the; 14 Strain; 16 Chair; 20 Sap.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Across: 1 Accord; 4 Studio; 9 Soundproofing; 10 Set free; 11 Prime; 12 Siren; 14 Drags; 18 Awake; 19 Passive; 21 Better or worse; 22 Onrush; 23 Dry rot.Down: 1 Assist; 2 Court disaster; 3 Radar; 5 Trooper; 6 Driving mirror; 7 Orgies; 8 Aries; 13 Eyeless; 15 Bamboo; 16 Spool; 17 Desert; 20 Sewer.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Across: 1 Paid servant; 9 Measure; 10 Get-up; 11 Limit; 12 Dresser; 13 Cabers; 15 Sprays; 18 Abandon; 20 Order; 22 Growl; 23 Inhuman; 24 Straightens.Down: 2 Alarm; 3 Doubter; 4 Emends; 5 Vague; 6 Natasha; 7 Small change; 8 Sports arena; 14 Bear out; 16 Prophet; 17 Ending; 19 Delia; 21 Demon.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Across: 1 Pity; 3 Assigned; 8 Sink; 9 Trumpery; 11 Point of order; 13 Runway; 14 Divert; 17 Standing room; 20 Overeats; 21 Give; 22 Latitude; 23 Once.
Down: 1 Passport; 2 Tension; 4 Strife; 5 In marriage; 6 Niece; 7 Days; 10 Attainment; 12 Stampede; 15 Erosion; 16 Fitted; 18 Theft; 19 Toll.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Across: 3 Proscribe; 8 Even; 9 Timetable; 10 Tailed; 11 Sever; 14 Apart; 15 Ream; 16 Yearn; 18 Colt; 20 Enter; 21 Erect; 24 Hearts; 25 Tormentor; 26 Anne; 27 Startling.
Down: 1 Test match; 2 Veritable; 4 Raid; 5 Sieve; 6 Reader; 7 Bill; 9 Testy; 11 Start; 12 Restoring; 13 Impressed; 17 Never; 19 Tremor; 22 Canal; 23 Foot; 24 Horn.
Quick
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Across: 1 Envy; 3 Prohibit; 9 Call out; 10 Train; 11 Play for money; 13 Speedy; 15 Apathy; 17 Thankfulness; 20 Ennui; 21 Elector; 22 Preclude; 23 Plus.Down: 1 Escapism; 2 Villa; 4 Retort; 5 Hot-gospeller; 6 Bravest; 7 Tune; 8 Confidential; 12 Eyesores; 14 Enhance; 16 Afield; 18 Extol; 19 Seep.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Across: 1 Electricity; 9 Die; 10 Embarrass; 11 Cited; 13 Examine; 14 Traits; 16 Height; 18 Outline; 19 As yet; 20 Arbitrate; 21 Ado; 22 Heartlessly.Down: 2 Lie; 3 Creed; 4 Robber; 5 Carnage; 6 Teasingly; 7 Educational; 8 Ostentation; 12 Tractable; 15 Twister; 17 Detail; 19 Avers; 21 All.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Across: 4 Discuss; 8 Recite; 9 Asinine; 10 Clever; 11 Appear; 12 Excision; 18 Overcast; 20 Reveal; 21 Spring; 22 Quality; 23 Ornate; 24 Degrade.Down: 1 Proceed; 2 Science; 3 Stress; 5 Instance; 6 Canopy; 7 Sandal; 13 Isolated; 14 Capital; 15 Stagger; 16 Refuge; 17 Pedlar; 19 Report.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Across: 1 Error; 4 Suspend; 8 Contour; 9 Adits; 10 Peel; 11 Domineer; 13 Eros; 14 Quit; 16 Nauseous; 17 Main; 20 Bravo; 21 Inexact; 22 Element; 23 Dread.Down: 1 Exceptionable; 2 Range; 3 Room; 4 Sermon; 5 Spacious; 6 Evident; 7 Discriminated; 12 Lose hope; 13 Emulate; 15 Quaint; 18 Aware; 19 Read.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Across: 1 Indefensible; 7 Minor; 8 Extra; 9 Run; 10 Ceaseless; 11 Insert; 12 Fathom; 15 Imprudent; 17 Sin; 18 Leave; 19 Elate; 21 Restlessness.Down: 1 Incorrigible; 2 Fun; 3 Normal; 4 Inelegant; 5 Lithe; 6 Parsimonious; 7 Minus; 10 Corpulent; 13 Haste; 14 Recede; 16 Peace; 20 Ass.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Across: 1 Modest; 4 Stable; 9 Miscellaneous; 10 Non-plus; 11 Usher; 12 Sever; 14 Merry; 18 Strip; 19 Deprive; 21 Entertainment; 22 Modern; 23 Chaste.Down: 1 Moment; 2 Disintegrated; 3 Swell; 5 Tonsure; 6 Brotherliness; 7 Ensure; 8 Close; 13 Emperor; 15 Esteem; 16 Ideal; 17 Settle; 20 Pinch.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Across: 1 Distinguish; 9 Retract; 10 Flair; 11 Verge; 12 Cutting; 13 Repast; 15 Efface; 18 Carnage; 20 Spent; 22 Tales; 23 Aviator; 24 Exceedingly.Down: 2 Inter; 3 Traders; 4 Notice; 5 Unfit; 6 Stamina; 7 Prevaricate; 8 Fragmentary; 14 Perplex; 16 Fashion; 17 Demand; 19 Aisle; 21 Extol.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Across: 1 Crow; 3 Strength; 8 Need; 9 Self-same; 11 Presentiment; 13 Retain; 14 Entire; 17 Recalcitrant; 20 Premises; 21 Like; 22 Detonate; 23 Heat.
Down: 1 Conspire; 2 Overeat; 4 Twenty; 5 Effeminate; 6 Grain; 7 Heed; 10 Dedication; 12 Sentient; 15 Imagine; 16 Accept; 18 Elect; 19 Sped.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Across: 3 Ownership; 8 Teem; 9 Stratagem; 10 Preach; 11 Steal; 14 Deter; 15 Nose; 16 Error; 18 Trod; 20 Utter; 21 Nasty; 24 Versus; 25 Displayed; 26 Omen; 27 Territory.
Down: 1 Stupidity; 2 Detention; 4 With; 5 Exact; 6 Seaman; 7 Idea; 9 Scare; 11 Sorry; 12 Loathsome; 13 Represent; 17 Ruled; 19 Dapper; 22 Tract; 23 Rite; 24 Veer.