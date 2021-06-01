Have you completed today's crossword?

These are the answers to The News’ puzzles published on between Thursday, May 20 and Monday, May 31.

Cryptic

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Across: 1 Turn; 3 Calm down; 9 Obvious; 10 Infer; 11 Intelligence; 13 Avenue; 15 Astral; 17 For the better; 20 Odium; 21 Fiction; 22 Steering; 23 Bent.Down: 1 Tropical; 2 Rivet; 4 Assail; 5 Maiden speech; 6 Officer; 7 Norm; 8 Cool customer; 12 Clarinet; 14 Emotive; 16 Deafen; 18 Trice; 19 Toss.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Across: 1 Photography; 9 Aim; 10 Overstate; 11 Eclat; 13 Shuffle; 14 Yawned; 16 Starch; 18 Air base; 19 Satin; 20 Chartered; 21 Ass; 22 Heartlessly.Down: 2 Ham; 3 Trout; 4 Greasy; 5 Assault; 6 Head first; 7 Safety match; 8 Telephonist; 12 Lower-case; 15 Exactor; 17 Petrel; 19 Sides; 21 Awl.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Across: 4 Epitaph; 8 Trader; 9 Paladin; 10 Letter; 11 Impost; 12 See stars; 18 Treatise; 20 Search; 21 Missed; 22 Cantata; 23 Change; 24 Entraps.Down: 1 Stylish; 2 Parties; 3 Recent; 5 Pharisee; 6 Tramps; 7 Priest; 13 At the top; 14 Pins and; 15 Needles; 16 Regain; 17 Writer; 19 Alight.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

Across: 1 Kitty; 4 Rosebed; 8 Orderly; 9 Rooms; 10 Kerb; 11 Recorder; 13 Clad; 14 Wind; 16 Pin money; 17 Icon; 20 Needs; 21 Outdoor; 22 Hundred; 23 Range.Down: 1 Knock-out punch; 2 Tudor; 3 Yard; 4 Rhymes; 5 Sardonic; 6 Blooded; 7 District nurse; 12 Carouser; 13 Canteen; 15 Second; 18 Crown; 19 Stir.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Across: 1 Wedding feast; 7 Appal; 8 Palma; 9 Hie; 10 Flour mill; 11 Ration; 12 Remote; 15 Lacerates; 17 Tar; 18 Smash; 19 Aisle; 21 Growing pains.Down: 1 Weather glass; 2 Imp; 3 Gallop; 4 Exporters; 5 Salmi; 6 Ball-bearings; 7 Alert; 10 Floor show; 13 On the; 14 Strain; 16 Chair; 20 Sap.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Across: 1 Accord; 4 Studio; 9 Soundproofing; 10 Set free; 11 Prime; 12 Siren; 14 Drags; 18 Awake; 19 Passive; 21 Better or worse; 22 Onrush; 23 Dry rot.Down: 1 Assist; 2 Court disaster; 3 Radar; 5 Trooper; 6 Driving mirror; 7 Orgies; 8 Aries; 13 Eyeless; 15 Bamboo; 16 Spool; 17 Desert; 20 Sewer.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Across: 1 Paid servant; 9 Measure; 10 Get-up; 11 Limit; 12 Dresser; 13 Cabers; 15 Sprays; 18 Abandon; 20 Order; 22 Growl; 23 Inhuman; 24 Straightens.Down: 2 Alarm; 3 Doubter; 4 Emends; 5 Vague; 6 Natasha; 7 Small change; 8 Sports arena; 14 Bear out; 16 Prophet; 17 Ending; 19 Delia; 21 Demon.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Across: 1 Pity; 3 Assigned; 8 Sink; 9 Trumpery; 11 Point of order; 13 Runway; 14 Divert; 17 Standing room; 20 Overeats; 21 Give; 22 Latitude; 23 Once.

Down: 1 Passport; 2 Tension; 4 Strife; 5 In marriage; 6 Niece; 7 Days; 10 Attainment; 12 Stampede; 15 Erosion; 16 Fitted; 18 Theft; 19 Toll.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Across: 3 Proscribe; 8 Even; 9 Timetable; 10 Tailed; 11 Sever; 14 Apart; 15 Ream; 16 Yearn; 18 Colt; 20 Enter; 21 Erect; 24 Hearts; 25 Tormentor; 26 Anne; 27 Startling.

Down: 1 Test match; 2 Veritable; 4 Raid; 5 Sieve; 6 Reader; 7 Bill; 9 Testy; 11 Start; 12 Restoring; 13 Impressed; 17 Never; 19 Tremor; 22 Canal; 23 Foot; 24 Horn.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Across: 1 Force; 4 Warship; 8 Run down; 9 Chair; 10 Keep; 11 Donation; 13 Rare; 14 Smug; 16 Lovesick; 17 Left; 20 Donor; 21 Elastic; 22 Element; 23 Stall.

Down: 1 Foreknowledge; 2 Range; 3 Edom; 4 Wanton; 5 Reclaims; 6 Hearing; 7 Parenthetical; 12 Preserve; 13 Revenge; 15 Accent; 18 Extra; 19 Pass.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Across: 7 Exodus; 8 Bureau; 10 Learner; 11 Belle; 12 Rock; 13 Watch; 17 Greed; 18 Prop; 22 Knave; 23 Trainer; 24 Models; 25 Robust.

Down: 1 Declare; 2 Romance; 3 Turns; 4 Put back; 5 Realm; 6 Ruler; 9 Ornaments; 14 Ordeals; 15 Bran tub; 16 Spirits; 19 Skimp; 20 Hardy; 21 Major.

MONDAY, MAY 31

Across: 7 Indeed; 8 Injury; 10 Sea wall; 11 Often; 12 Each; 13 Bench; 17 Bread; 18 Zero; 22 Cheap; 23 Lighter; 24 Arrest; 25 Belong.

Down: 1 Minster; 2 Advance; 3 Debar; 4 In touch; 5 Quite; 6 Lying; 9 Illegally; 14 Propose; 15 Section; 16 Courage; 19 Scrap; 20 Beard; 21 Agree.

Quick

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Across: 1 Envy; 3 Prohibit; 9 Call out; 10 Train; 11 Play for money; 13 Speedy; 15 Apathy; 17 Thankfulness; 20 Ennui; 21 Elector; 22 Preclude; 23 Plus.Down: 1 Escapism; 2 Villa; 4 Retort; 5 Hot-gospeller; 6 Bravest; 7 Tune; 8 Confidential; 12 Eyesores; 14 Enhance; 16 Afield; 18 Extol; 19 Seep.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Across: 1 Electricity; 9 Die; 10 Embarrass; 11 Cited; 13 Examine; 14 Traits; 16 Height; 18 Outline; 19 As yet; 20 Arbitrate; 21 Ado; 22 Heartlessly.Down: 2 Lie; 3 Creed; 4 Robber; 5 Carnage; 6 Teasingly; 7 Educational; 8 Ostentation; 12 Tractable; 15 Twister; 17 Detail; 19 Avers; 21 All.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Across: 4 Discuss; 8 Recite; 9 Asinine; 10 Clever; 11 Appear; 12 Excision; 18 Overcast; 20 Reveal; 21 Spring; 22 Quality; 23 Ornate; 24 Degrade.Down: 1 Proceed; 2 Science; 3 Stress; 5 Instance; 6 Canopy; 7 Sandal; 13 Isolated; 14 Capital; 15 Stagger; 16 Refuge; 17 Pedlar; 19 Report.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

Across: 1 Error; 4 Suspend; 8 Contour; 9 Adits; 10 Peel; 11 Domineer; 13 Eros; 14 Quit; 16 Nauseous; 17 Main; 20 Bravo; 21 Inexact; 22 Element; 23 Dread.Down: 1 Exceptionable; 2 Range; 3 Room; 4 Sermon; 5 Spacious; 6 Evident; 7 Discriminated; 12 Lose hope; 13 Emulate; 15 Quaint; 18 Aware; 19 Read.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Across: 1 Indefensible; 7 Minor; 8 Extra; 9 Run; 10 Ceaseless; 11 Insert; 12 Fathom; 15 Imprudent; 17 Sin; 18 Leave; 19 Elate; 21 Restlessness.Down: 1 Incorrigible; 2 Fun; 3 Normal; 4 Inelegant; 5 Lithe; 6 Parsimonious; 7 Minus; 10 Corpulent; 13 Haste; 14 Recede; 16 Peace; 20 Ass.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Across: 1 Modest; 4 Stable; 9 Miscellaneous; 10 Non-plus; 11 Usher; 12 Sever; 14 Merry; 18 Strip; 19 Deprive; 21 Entertainment; 22 Modern; 23 Chaste.Down: 1 Moment; 2 Disintegrated; 3 Swell; 5 Tonsure; 6 Brotherliness; 7 Ensure; 8 Close; 13 Emperor; 15 Esteem; 16 Ideal; 17 Settle; 20 Pinch.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Across: 1 Distinguish; 9 Retract; 10 Flair; 11 Verge; 12 Cutting; 13 Repast; 15 Efface; 18 Carnage; 20 Spent; 22 Tales; 23 Aviator; 24 Exceedingly.Down: 2 Inter; 3 Traders; 4 Notice; 5 Unfit; 6 Stamina; 7 Prevaricate; 8 Fragmentary; 14 Perplex; 16 Fashion; 17 Demand; 19 Aisle; 21 Extol.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Across: 1 Crow; 3 Strength; 8 Need; 9 Self-same; 11 Presentiment; 13 Retain; 14 Entire; 17 Recalcitrant; 20 Premises; 21 Like; 22 Detonate; 23 Heat.

Down: 1 Conspire; 2 Overeat; 4 Twenty; 5 Effeminate; 6 Grain; 7 Heed; 10 Dedication; 12 Sentient; 15 Imagine; 16 Accept; 18 Elect; 19 Sped.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Across: 3 Ownership; 8 Teem; 9 Stratagem; 10 Preach; 11 Steal; 14 Deter; 15 Nose; 16 Error; 18 Trod; 20 Utter; 21 Nasty; 24 Versus; 25 Displayed; 26 Omen; 27 Territory.

Down: 1 Stupidity; 2 Detention; 4 With; 5 Exact; 6 Seaman; 7 Idea; 9 Scare; 11 Sorry; 12 Loathsome; 13 Represent; 17 Ruled; 19 Dapper; 22 Tract; 23 Rite; 24 Veer.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Across: 1 Under; 4 Corsair; 8 Concise; 9 Swell; 10 Name; 11 Struggle; 13 Buoy; 14 Acid; 16 Reckless; 17 Plea; 20 Below; 21 Evident; 22 Excerpt; 23 Steer.

Down: 1 Unconquerable; 2 Denim; 3 Raid; 4 Create; 5 Resource; 6 Avenged; 7 Roller-coaster; 12 Follower; 13 Bucolic; 15 Aspect; 18 Liege; 19 Miss.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Across: 7 Broken; 8 Winded; 10 Titular; 11 Drool; 12 Itch; 13 Scent; 17 Rigid; 18 Lido; 22 Feast; 23 Angelic; 24 Expire; 25 Defend.

Down: 1 Abstain; 2 Contact; 3 Reply; 4 Binding; 5 Idiot; 6 Adult; 9 Practical; 14 Distort; 15 Wielded; 16 Concede; 19 Offer; 20 Happy; 21 Agree.

MONDAY, MAY 31

Across: 7 Vernal; 8 Wraith; 10 Respite; 11 Verve; 12 Undo; 13 Cavil; 17 Wrath; 18 Dear; 22 Groom; 23 Tedious; 24 Entity; 25 Pursue.