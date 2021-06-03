Portsmouth News crossword answers: Here are the solutions for Tuesday's and Wednesday's daily puzzles on The News
From ‘Cleft’ to ‘Verse’ – here are the answers you've been looking for.
Below you will find the latest answers for The News' daily crossword puzzles.
These are the answers to The News' puzzles published between Wednesday, May 26 and Wednesday, June 2.
Cryptic
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Across: 1 Paid servant; 9 Measure; 10 Get-up; 11 Limit; 12 Dresser; 13 Cabers; 15 Sprays; 18 Abandon; 20 Order; 22 Growl; 23 Inhuman; 24 Straightens.Down: 2 Alarm; 3 Doubter; 4 Emends; 5 Vague; 6 Natasha; 7 Small change; 8 Sports arena; 14 Bear out; 16 Prophet; 17 Ending; 19 Delia; 21 Demon.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Across: 1 Pity; 3 Assigned; 8 Sink; 9 Trumpery; 11 Point of order; 13 Runway; 14 Divert; 17 Standing room; 20 Overeats; 21 Give; 22 Latitude; 23 Once.
Down: 1 Passport; 2 Tension; 4 Strife; 5 In marriage; 6 Niece; 7 Days; 10 Attainment; 12 Stampede; 15 Erosion; 16 Fitted; 18 Theft; 19 Toll.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Across: 3 Proscribe; 8 Even; 9 Timetable; 10 Tailed; 11 Sever; 14 Apart; 15 Ream; 16 Yearn; 18 Colt; 20 Enter; 21 Erect; 24 Hearts; 25 Tormentor; 26 Anne; 27 Startling.
Down: 1 Test match; 2 Veritable; 4 Raid; 5 Sieve; 6 Reader; 7 Bill; 9 Testy; 11 Start; 12 Restoring; 13 Impressed; 17 Never; 19 Tremor; 22 Canal; 23 Foot; 24 Horn.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Across: 1 Force; 4 Warship; 8 Run down; 9 Chair; 10 Keep; 11 Donation; 13 Rare; 14 Smug; 16 Lovesick; 17 Left; 20 Donor; 21 Elastic; 22 Element; 23 Stall.
Down: 1 Foreknowledge; 2 Range; 3 Edom; 4 Wanton; 5 Reclaims; 6 Hearing; 7 Parenthetical; 12 Preserve; 13 Revenge; 15 Accent; 18 Extra; 19 Pass.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Across: 7 Exodus; 8 Bureau; 10 Learner; 11 Belle; 12 Rock; 13 Watch; 17 Greed; 18 Prop; 22 Knave; 23 Trainer; 24 Models; 25 Robust.
Down: 1 Declare; 2 Romance; 3 Turns; 4 Put back; 5 Realm; 6 Ruler; 9 Ornaments; 14 Ordeals; 15 Bran tub; 16 Spirits; 19 Skimp; 20 Hardy; 21 Major.
MONDAY, MAY 31
Across: 7 Indeed; 8 Injury; 10 Sea wall; 11 Often; 12 Each; 13 Bench; 17 Bread; 18 Zero; 22 Cheap; 23 Lighter; 24 Arrest; 25 Belong.
Down: 1 Minster; 2 Advance; 3 Debar; 4 In touch; 5 Quite; 6 Lying; 9 Illegally; 14 Propose; 15 Section; 16 Courage; 19 Scrap; 20 Beard; 21 Agree.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Across: 1 Dispenser; 8 Can; 9 Inside right; 11 Squares; 12 Level; 13 Resort; 15 Halved; 17 Ticks; 18 Carmine; 20 Under orders; 22 Ear; 23 Steel band.
Down: 2 Inn; 3 Eider; 4 Surest; 5 Regalia; 6 Active voice; 7 Knowledge; 10 Squash court; 11 Stretcher; 14 Resides; 16 Scarce; 19 Rural; 21 Run.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Across: 7 Verse; 8 Inexact; 9 Reverse; 10 Trail; 12 Grass widow; 15 Nightshade; 18 Deter; 19 Forbear; 21 Intense; 22 Cleft.
Down: 1 Overturned; 2 Grave; 3 Peer; 4 Divers; 5 Bestowed; 6 Hazards; 11 Low spirits; 13 Retiring; 14 Agitate; 16 Huffed; 17 Seven; 20 Rock.
Quick
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Across: 1 Distinguish; 9 Retract; 10 Flair; 11 Verge; 12 Cutting; 13 Repast; 15 Efface; 18 Carnage; 20 Spent; 22 Tales; 23 Aviator; 24 Exceedingly.Down: 2 Inter; 3 Traders; 4 Notice; 5 Unfit; 6 Stamina; 7 Prevaricate; 8 Fragmentary; 14 Perplex; 16 Fashion; 17 Demand; 19 Aisle; 21 Extol.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Across: 1 Crow; 3 Strength; 8 Need; 9 Self-same; 11 Presentiment; 13 Retain; 14 Entire; 17 Recalcitrant; 20 Premises; 21 Like; 22 Detonate; 23 Heat.
Down: 1 Conspire; 2 Overeat; 4 Twenty; 5 Effeminate; 6 Grain; 7 Heed; 10 Dedication; 12 Sentient; 15 Imagine; 16 Accept; 18 Elect; 19 Sped.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Across: 3 Ownership; 8 Teem; 9 Stratagem; 10 Preach; 11 Steal; 14 Deter; 15 Nose; 16 Error; 18 Trod; 20 Utter; 21 Nasty; 24 Versus; 25 Displayed; 26 Omen; 27 Territory.
Down: 1 Stupidity; 2 Detention; 4 With; 5 Exact; 6 Seaman; 7 Idea; 9 Scare; 11 Sorry; 12 Loathsome; 13 Represent; 17 Ruled; 19 Dapper; 22 Tract; 23 Rite; 24 Veer.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Across: 1 Under; 4 Corsair; 8 Concise; 9 Swell; 10 Name; 11 Struggle; 13 Buoy; 14 Acid; 16 Reckless; 17 Plea; 20 Below; 21 Evident; 22 Excerpt; 23 Steer.
Down: 1 Unconquerable; 2 Denim; 3 Raid; 4 Create; 5 Resource; 6 Avenged; 7 Roller-coaster; 12 Follower; 13 Bucolic; 15 Aspect; 18 Liege; 19 Miss.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Across: 7 Broken; 8 Winded; 10 Titular; 11 Drool; 12 Itch; 13 Scent; 17 Rigid; 18 Lido; 22 Feast; 23 Angelic; 24 Expire; 25 Defend.
Down: 1 Abstain; 2 Contact; 3 Reply; 4 Binding; 5 Idiot; 6 Adult; 9 Practical; 14 Distort; 15 Wielded; 16 Concede; 19 Offer; 20 Happy; 21 Agree.
MONDAY, MAY 31
Across: 7 Vernal; 8 Wraith; 10 Respite; 11 Verve; 12 Undo; 13 Cavil; 17 Wrath; 18 Dear; 22 Groom; 23 Tedious; 24 Entity; 25 Pursue.
Down: 1 Overdue; 2 Preside; 3 Valid; 4 Prevail; 5 Diary; 6 Sheer; 9 Devastate; 14 Primate; 15 Remorse; 16 Dresser; 19 Aglet; 20 Worth; 21 Odour.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Across: 1 Agreeable; 8 One; 9 Information; 11 Relieve; 12 Theme; 13 Attire; 15 Settle; 17 Ogres; 18 Success; 20 Underwriter; 22 Nag; 23 Earnestly.
Down: 2 Gin; 3 Eerie; 4 Bearer; 5 Epistle; 6 Contentment; 7 Senseless; 10 Fall through; 11 Reasoning; 14 Residue; 16 Usurer; 19 Curse; 21 Eel.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Across: 7 Maize; 8 Largely; 9 Exhaust; 10 Acrid; 12 Speechless; 15 Expository; 18 Tract; 19 Retract; 21 Onerous; 22 Cargo.
Down: 1 Impenitent; 2 Right; 3 Menu; 4 Blithe; 5 Breather; 6 Hearten; 11 Desolation; 13 Position; 14 Speaker; 16 Thrash; 17 Parry; 20 Tuck.