These are the answers to The News’ puzzles published between Wednesday, May 26 and Wednesday, June 2.

Cryptic

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Across: 1 Paid servant; 9 Measure; 10 Get-up; 11 Limit; 12 Dresser; 13 Cabers; 15 Sprays; 18 Abandon; 20 Order; 22 Growl; 23 Inhuman; 24 Straightens.Down: 2 Alarm; 3 Doubter; 4 Emends; 5 Vague; 6 Natasha; 7 Small change; 8 Sports arena; 14 Bear out; 16 Prophet; 17 Ending; 19 Delia; 21 Demon.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Across: 1 Pity; 3 Assigned; 8 Sink; 9 Trumpery; 11 Point of order; 13 Runway; 14 Divert; 17 Standing room; 20 Overeats; 21 Give; 22 Latitude; 23 Once.

Down: 1 Passport; 2 Tension; 4 Strife; 5 In marriage; 6 Niece; 7 Days; 10 Attainment; 12 Stampede; 15 Erosion; 16 Fitted; 18 Theft; 19 Toll.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Across: 3 Proscribe; 8 Even; 9 Timetable; 10 Tailed; 11 Sever; 14 Apart; 15 Ream; 16 Yearn; 18 Colt; 20 Enter; 21 Erect; 24 Hearts; 25 Tormentor; 26 Anne; 27 Startling.

Down: 1 Test match; 2 Veritable; 4 Raid; 5 Sieve; 6 Reader; 7 Bill; 9 Testy; 11 Start; 12 Restoring; 13 Impressed; 17 Never; 19 Tremor; 22 Canal; 23 Foot; 24 Horn.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Across: 1 Force; 4 Warship; 8 Run down; 9 Chair; 10 Keep; 11 Donation; 13 Rare; 14 Smug; 16 Lovesick; 17 Left; 20 Donor; 21 Elastic; 22 Element; 23 Stall.

Down: 1 Foreknowledge; 2 Range; 3 Edom; 4 Wanton; 5 Reclaims; 6 Hearing; 7 Parenthetical; 12 Preserve; 13 Revenge; 15 Accent; 18 Extra; 19 Pass.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Across: 7 Exodus; 8 Bureau; 10 Learner; 11 Belle; 12 Rock; 13 Watch; 17 Greed; 18 Prop; 22 Knave; 23 Trainer; 24 Models; 25 Robust.

Down: 1 Declare; 2 Romance; 3 Turns; 4 Put back; 5 Realm; 6 Ruler; 9 Ornaments; 14 Ordeals; 15 Bran tub; 16 Spirits; 19 Skimp; 20 Hardy; 21 Major.

MONDAY, MAY 31

Across: 7 Indeed; 8 Injury; 10 Sea wall; 11 Often; 12 Each; 13 Bench; 17 Bread; 18 Zero; 22 Cheap; 23 Lighter; 24 Arrest; 25 Belong.

Down: 1 Minster; 2 Advance; 3 Debar; 4 In touch; 5 Quite; 6 Lying; 9 Illegally; 14 Propose; 15 Section; 16 Courage; 19 Scrap; 20 Beard; 21 Agree.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Across: 1 Dispenser; 8 Can; 9 Inside right; 11 Squares; 12 Level; 13 Resort; 15 Halved; 17 Ticks; 18 Carmine; 20 Under orders; 22 Ear; 23 Steel band.

Down: 2 Inn; 3 Eider; 4 Surest; 5 Regalia; 6 Active voice; 7 Knowledge; 10 Squash court; 11 Stretcher; 14 Resides; 16 Scarce; 19 Rural; 21 Run.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Across: 7 Verse; 8 Inexact; 9 Reverse; 10 Trail; 12 Grass widow; 15 Nightshade; 18 Deter; 19 Forbear; 21 Intense; 22 Cleft.

Down: 1 Overturned; 2 Grave; 3 Peer; 4 Divers; 5 Bestowed; 6 Hazards; 11 Low spirits; 13 Retiring; 14 Agitate; 16 Huffed; 17 Seven; 20 Rock.

Quick

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Across: 1 Distinguish; 9 Retract; 10 Flair; 11 Verge; 12 Cutting; 13 Repast; 15 Efface; 18 Carnage; 20 Spent; 22 Tales; 23 Aviator; 24 Exceedingly.Down: 2 Inter; 3 Traders; 4 Notice; 5 Unfit; 6 Stamina; 7 Prevaricate; 8 Fragmentary; 14 Perplex; 16 Fashion; 17 Demand; 19 Aisle; 21 Extol.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Across: 1 Crow; 3 Strength; 8 Need; 9 Self-same; 11 Presentiment; 13 Retain; 14 Entire; 17 Recalcitrant; 20 Premises; 21 Like; 22 Detonate; 23 Heat.

Down: 1 Conspire; 2 Overeat; 4 Twenty; 5 Effeminate; 6 Grain; 7 Heed; 10 Dedication; 12 Sentient; 15 Imagine; 16 Accept; 18 Elect; 19 Sped.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Across: 3 Ownership; 8 Teem; 9 Stratagem; 10 Preach; 11 Steal; 14 Deter; 15 Nose; 16 Error; 18 Trod; 20 Utter; 21 Nasty; 24 Versus; 25 Displayed; 26 Omen; 27 Territory.

Down: 1 Stupidity; 2 Detention; 4 With; 5 Exact; 6 Seaman; 7 Idea; 9 Scare; 11 Sorry; 12 Loathsome; 13 Represent; 17 Ruled; 19 Dapper; 22 Tract; 23 Rite; 24 Veer.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Across: 1 Under; 4 Corsair; 8 Concise; 9 Swell; 10 Name; 11 Struggle; 13 Buoy; 14 Acid; 16 Reckless; 17 Plea; 20 Below; 21 Evident; 22 Excerpt; 23 Steer.

Down: 1 Unconquerable; 2 Denim; 3 Raid; 4 Create; 5 Resource; 6 Avenged; 7 Roller-coaster; 12 Follower; 13 Bucolic; 15 Aspect; 18 Liege; 19 Miss.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Across: 7 Broken; 8 Winded; 10 Titular; 11 Drool; 12 Itch; 13 Scent; 17 Rigid; 18 Lido; 22 Feast; 23 Angelic; 24 Expire; 25 Defend.

Down: 1 Abstain; 2 Contact; 3 Reply; 4 Binding; 5 Idiot; 6 Adult; 9 Practical; 14 Distort; 15 Wielded; 16 Concede; 19 Offer; 20 Happy; 21 Agree.

MONDAY, MAY 31

Across: 7 Vernal; 8 Wraith; 10 Respite; 11 Verve; 12 Undo; 13 Cavil; 17 Wrath; 18 Dear; 22 Groom; 23 Tedious; 24 Entity; 25 Pursue.

Down: 1 Overdue; 2 Preside; 3 Valid; 4 Prevail; 5 Diary; 6 Sheer; 9 Devastate; 14 Primate; 15 Remorse; 16 Dresser; 19 Aglet; 20 Worth; 21 Odour.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Across: 1 Agreeable; 8 One; 9 Information; 11 Relieve; 12 Theme; 13 Attire; 15 Settle; 17 Ogres; 18 Success; 20 Underwriter; 22 Nag; 23 Earnestly.

Down: 2 Gin; 3 Eerie; 4 Bearer; 5 Epistle; 6 Contentment; 7 Senseless; 10 Fall through; 11 Reasoning; 14 Residue; 16 Usurer; 19 Curse; 21 Eel.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Across: 7 Maize; 8 Largely; 9 Exhaust; 10 Acrid; 12 Speechless; 15 Expository; 18 Tract; 19 Retract; 21 Onerous; 22 Cargo.