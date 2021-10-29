The festival celebrating Bavarian culture is back in the city for the first time since 2018.

It was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and took 2019 off.

Now though, the giant beer tent has been erected, and people can indulge in everything Oktoberfest has to offer.

Portsmouth Oktoberfest 2021 starts tomorrow and tickets are still available. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

If you’re thinking of attending, here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is it?

Oktoberfest starts tomorrow and has two sessions for people to go to.

The first timeslot is in the afternoon from noon until 5pm, and the second session is from 6pm to 11pm.

Where is Oktoberfest Portsmouth?

The event will take place in Guildhall Square.

All the festivities will be hosted in a giant beer tent and food stalls will be set up around it.

What will festival goers get to enjoy?

People attending the event get to fully embrace themselves in the Bavarian festivities.

Bavarian-style bands, dressed in traditional lederhosen, will be performing live on stage.

Two-pint steins and a large selection of tempting German food will be on offer as people soak up the atmosphere.

How do you buy tickets?

Some tickets for Oktoberfest are still up for grabs.

All seated tickets are sold out but standing tickets for both sessions are available.

They cost £16.65 each with the booking fee included.

VIP tables for 10 people can also be bought, which includes table service and a free stein to take home.

These tables are closest to the stage and the prices vary depending on what time you attend.

A Saturday afternoon VIP table costs £388.50 including the booking fee.

Some afternoon early bird tickets can also be purchased for £360.75 in total.

For the evening session, VIP tickets cost £444 including the booking fee.

All the early bird discounts for those tickets are sold out.

You can buy tickets from the website here.

How do I present my tickets?

E-tickets will be sent to you through your email address.

They will need to be printed and brought to the event when you arrive.

Further information on tickets and other aspects of Oktoberfest can be found here.

