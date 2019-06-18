Have your say

PORTSMOUTH pride is back for another year to celebrate all things LBGTQ.

The event will return to Southsea this weekend, following a parade along the seafront.

Portsmouth Pride will take place this weekend. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

If you are planning on attending here’s what you need to know:

When and where is Portsmouth Pride?

The event will take place on Saturday, June 22 – which is just a few days away.

It will be held on Castle Field in Southsea.

What time will the parade start and what is the route?

The traditional pride parade will begin at the Coffee Cup in Eastney at 10am on Saturday.

It will continue along the seafront to Castle Fields where the performances and other events will take place.

Who is performing at Portsmouth Pride?

Events will run at Castle Fields from 11am, once the parade has finished, until 7pm.

Big Brovaz, Booty Luv and Charlie Hinds are the headline acts but there will be plenty of other performers throughout over two stages.

These include Solent Gay Men’s Chorus, Portsmouth Pride Youth Society and many more.

Will there be road closures?

Portsmouth City Council have said that there will not be any road closures in place in Southsea for Portsmouth Pride.

Do I need a ticket and are they still available?

The VIP tickets for Portsmouth Pride have sold out, the organisers have said.

However entry to the event itself is free – so if you didn't manage to bag a VIP ticket you can still go along to pride.

Are there any travel disruptions to worry about?

If you are coming to Portsmouby train for pride this weekend then you need to be aware of strike action happening on South Western Railway services on Saturday.

What is the weather looking like?

According to the Met Office's early forecast, it will be ‘Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening’ on Saturday.

There will be highs of 17C on the day and lows of 14C.