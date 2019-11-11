Portsmouth's best events for Tuesday and Wednesday

One Night In Dublin at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, on November 13, 2019.
EVENT: The Wild Murphys perform a celebration of Irish music, including songs Galway Girl, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

MUSIC: The one-time Genesis guitarist revisits his time in the band with new versions of songs he co-wrote from the period 1971–1977. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Call (023) 9387 7840 for more details. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-4pm. 

GIG: Synth pop act Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark continue their 40th anniversary celebrations performing favourites and tracks from their new album. Portsmouth Guildhall, Tuesday, 7pm. 

STAGE: Tabby McTat is the stage version of Julia Donaldson’s popular children’s story book. Tickets £17. Call (023) 9282 8282 for more details. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 1.30pm/4pm. 

THEATRE: The Groundlings Theatre Company present Little Women which follows the lives of four sisters in the aftermath of the Civil War. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 9.30am/1pm/7.30pm. 