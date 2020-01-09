Portsmouth's best thing to do on Friday and Saturday, January 10 and 11

Here are our top picks.

CINEMA: When crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate in Knives Out (12A). No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm.

CONCERT: Organist Sachin Gunga performs an organ recital called La Nativite du Seigneur Olivier Messiaen. Portsmouth Cathedral, Friday, 8pm.

EXHIBITION: A family-friendly exhibition about the first people in Hampshire many thousands of years ago, including real woolly mammoth bones. Gosport Gallery, Saturday, 10am-4pm.

STAGE: Third year students in musical theatre, drama and performance re-imagine an experimental dance piece by French choreographer Jerome Bel. Tickets £5. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Friday, 7.30pm.

FILM: American designer Carroll Shelby and British race car driver Ken Miles plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the Le Mans, France, in 1966. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth, Friday, 7pm.

DISPLAY: Uncovering the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection, this exhibition showcases the largest collection pertaining to Doyle and his creation of Sherlock Holmes. Portsmouth Museum, Saturday, 10am-5pm.