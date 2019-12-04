Portsmouth's best things to do, December 5-11

The News annual Christingle service, attended by schools from throughout the city, has been held in front of a packed congregation at St Marys Church in Fratton. Arundel Court Primary Academy pupils, from left, Libbie Hayes (10), Dennis Jelly (10), and Daniella Uzoamaka (eight).'Picture Ian Hargreaves (181209-1_chistingle)
The News annual Christingle service, attended by schools from throughout the city, has been held in front of a packed congregation at St Marys Church in Fratton. Arundel Court Primary Academy pupils, from left, Libbie Hayes (10), Dennis Jelly (10), and Daniella Uzoamaka (eight).'Picture Ian Hargreaves (181209-1_chistingle)
Share this article

Here are our top picks. 

Fill your diary...