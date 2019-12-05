Portsmouth's best things to do on Friday and Saturday

Here are our top picks.

CONCERT: Enjoy this special candlelit service to celebrate 25 years of The Rowans Hospice which is raising money for its Silver Jubilee Appeal. Portsmouth Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm.

MARKET: Go along to this festive French market and browse the classic French food, crafts and fashion. Palmerston Road, Southsea, Friday, 9am-5pm.

FILM: A young boy boards a train and embarks on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus. Free. The Salvation Army, North End, Saturday, 2pm.

MUSIC: The Solent Male Voice Choir presents its Christmas selection in aid of Rowans Hospice. With Michael Compton on the oboe and cor anglais. Tickets £7, including refreshments. Portchester Methodist Church, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: The Laugh Out Loud comedy club will features Quincy, Sam Russell, Julian Deane and Paul Revill. Tickets £18. Call 023 9387 0200 for more details. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 8pm.

COMEDY: Greg Chapman’s Very Christmas Story is a 90-minute one-man show featuring magic, comedy, storytelling and Christmas spirit. Gosport Discovery Centre, Friday, 7.30pm.