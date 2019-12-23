Portsmouth's best things to do on Friday and Saturday

Here are our top picks.

SHOW: When a cheeky robin arrives at Otto’s window, a special bond develops until Otto realises how important friendships can be. The Spring, Havant, Friday, 11am and 2.30pm.

HISTORY: Experience the sights, smells and sounds of a traditional Victorian military Christmas. Fort Nelson, near Fareham, Friday, 10am-4pm.

PANTOMIME: Former EastEnder and Dancing on Ice star Matt Lapinskas has joined the cast of Beauty and The Beast, as Prince and Beast. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Friday and Saturday, 2.30/6.30pm.

EVENT: Go along to Silly Scott’s Winter Wonderland Magical Christmas Family Theatre Show which will have lots of festive magic for the whole family. Tickets £8 Portchester Community Centre, Saturday, 3.30pm.

GIG: Wedgewood Rooms host their annual Christmas Covers party for the 10th year, where bands cover three songs in aid of Rowans Hospice. Tickets £5. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a captivating adventure through a magical winter wonderland during this musical adventure. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Friday, 3pm.