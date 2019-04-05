Portsmouth’s best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are six of the best events taking place tomorrow and Tuesday.

CIRCUS: Continental Circus Berlin will be pulling out all the stops, from amazing high wire walkers to the terrifying Globe of Death. Southsea Common, Tuesday, 3pm and 7.30pm.

FOR KIDS: Enrol your little one in this pre-school programme to get them moving and having fun. For those aged from 18 months to four years. Eastney Community Centre, Monday, 9.15am.

TOUR: Discover the fascinating history of the New Theatre Royal and see places not usually open to the public. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Tuesday, 2pm.

ART: Martin Snape (1852–1930) is one of Gosport’s most celebrated artists. Snape’s love of the area is shown through his art of the town and landscapes. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Admission £17, £8 children. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm.

EVENT: Join the preparations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day by making paper poppies that will be used in the city’s events in June. D-Day Story Museum, Southsea, Monday, 10am-4pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.