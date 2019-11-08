Portsmouth's best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Tabby McTat is the stage version of Julia Donaldson’s popular children’s story book. Tickets £17. Call (023) 9282 8282 for more details. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 1.30/4pm.

FILM: Starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Jules Munshin, enjoy this dementia-friendly screening of On The Town. Tickets £5, carers free. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 10am.

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Call (023) 9387 7840 for more details. Gosport Gallery, Monday, 10am-4pm.

TALK: An illustrated talk by Duncan Salkeld, Professor of Shakespeare and Renaissance Literature at the University of Chichester. Tickets £4. The Elms, Bedhampton, Tuesday, 6.30pm.

THEATRE: The Groundlings Theatre Company present Little Women – the story which follows the lives of four sisters in the aftermath of the Civil War. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 9.30am/1pm/7/30pm.

EVENT: Browse an array of hundreds of pre-loved books and enjoy a hot drink while raising money on behalf of The Manor Trust, Bedhampton. Free. The Elms, Bedhampton, Tuesday, 10am-12pm.