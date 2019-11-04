Portsmouth's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

TALK: Simon Reeve sets out on his first-ever tour to discuss the many fascinating adventures he has undertaken. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.

GIG: The Newcastle-based three-piece, Little Comets, plays a mix of indie and pop-rock. Tickets from £18. Call (023) 9286 3911 for more details. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Enjoy an evening of laughter at this comedy night featuring James McDonnell, RIggs, Graeme Collard and Sunjai Arif. The Fat Fox, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: See Shakespeare as it has never been performed before in a series of unique performances by young people from across the city. Tickets £11, concessions £9.50. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7pm.

THEATRE: Murder, Margaret and Me is a story of friendship, identity and the achievement of women in the long-lost world of the silver screen, starring Lin Blakley. Tickets £20-£25. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

SHOW: Join Jack Dee, Tim Brooke-Taylor and the rest of the panel at the live recording for the BBC. Tickets £8.50. Call (023) 9264 9000 for more information. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Tuesday, 7.30pm.