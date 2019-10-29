Portsmouth's best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: This is a moving exploration of the extraordinary life of author Mary Shelley. Tickets £12.50. Go to thespring.co.uk for more details. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Go along to the Mini Ravers Halloween festival and meet live characters, superheroes and more. Tickets from £9. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 12pm.

SHOW: Enjoy the time travellers’ show and discover what life was like for a child growing up in the Second World War. For those aged six and above. The D-Day Story Museum, Southsea, Thursday, 11am and 2pm.

FILM: Hail Satan? (15) offers a look at the Satanic Temple – a group of often misunderstood outsiders whose commitment to social and political justice has empowered thousands. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

TALK: Gale Gould talks about some of the paranormal phenomenons and hauntings in and around Hampshire. Tickets £6.50. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7.45pm.

DRAMA: Enjoy two one-act plays based on stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, performed by the Phoenix Players. Tickets £12. Call 08454 676 462. Trinity Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday and Thursday, 7.30pm.