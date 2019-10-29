Portsmouth's best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

The Monster and Mary Shelley is at The Spring, Havant.
The Monster and Mary Shelley is at The Spring, Havant.
Share this article

Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: This is a moving exploration of the extraordinary life of author Mary Shelley. Tickets £12.50. Go to thespring.co.uk for more details. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

EVENT: Go along to the Mini Ravers Halloween festival and meet live characters, superheroes and more. Tickets from £9. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 12pm. 

SHOW: Enjoy the time travellers’ show and discover what life was like for a child growing up in the Second World War. For those aged six and above. The D-Day Story Museum, Southsea, Thursday, 11am and 2pm. 

FILM: Hail Satan? (15) offers a look at the Satanic Temple – a group of often misunderstood outsiders whose commitment to social and political justice has empowered thousands. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm. 

TALK: Gale Gould talks about some of the paranormal phenomenons and hauntings in and around Hampshire. Tickets £6.50. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 7.45pm. 

DRAMA: Enjoy two one-act plays based on stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, performed by the Phoenix Players. Tickets £12. Call 08454 676 462.  Trinity Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday and Thursday, 7.30pm. 