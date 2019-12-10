Portsmouth's best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

PANTOMIME: Go along to this family pantomime with live music, stunning sets and costumes and fun-filled adventure. Tickets £11-£21. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 6.30pm.

GIG: Join Shep Woolley as he returns with his evening of songs and stories with a festive touch. Gosport Discovery Centre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: A couple are followed through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

CAROLS: Wrap up warm and go along for an evening of festive cheer and sing-a-long to your favourite carols, led by the band from the Harbour Church. Free. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, Thursday, 6pm.

STAGE: Go along to this traditional pantomime and embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet in this fun-filled show. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 2pm and 7pm.

MUSIC: Melanie Martinez is an American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence after appearing on the American talent show The Voice. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.