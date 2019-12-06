Portsmouth's best things to do this weekend

Here are our top picks.

CAROLS: Go along to The News Carol Service and enjoy music by choirs from Newbridge Junior, Manor Infant and Penhale Infant schools. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Sunday, 3pm.

MUSIC: Beatz host their Christmas party, with music by Kingz of Leon, Purple Smoke and Calaveras. The Wedgewood Rooms, Monday, 7.30pm.

FILM: A young boy boards a train and embarks on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas. Free. The Salvation Army, North End, Saturday, 2pm.

CONCERT: Enjoy this special candlelit service to celebrate 25 years of The Rowans Hospice which is raising money for its Silver Jubilee Appeal. Tickets £10. Portsmouth Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Crafts in the Tower hold their Christmas exhibition with sales of original artwork by local artists, including Eva Dragoeva and Sara Le Gris. Free. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm.

COMEDY: Local comedian James Alderson presents a comedy night with Chris McCausland, Stefano Paolini, Will Mars and Tom Deacon. Tickets £9, £8 concessions. The Spring, Havant, Monday, 8pm.