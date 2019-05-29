Portsmouth, Southampton and Southsea’s best things to do on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

MUSIC: The Goldhawks perform The Who’s smash hit album Quadrophenia. Released in October 1973, relive The Who’s second rock opera on stage. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Dumbo, the elephant born with oversized ears, has a magical ability which draws the attention of an entrepreneur who wants to exploit his talent. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 4.15pm.

THEATRE: The Bodyguard tells the story of bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from a stalker. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Thursday, 2pm.

GIG: Thea Gilmore is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Oxfordshire whose style is strongly influenced by Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and Joni Mitchell. Tickets £22. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Dirty Dancing tells the story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who work together for the summer. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: UK vocalist Emily Saunders joins saxophonist Rich Muscat (pictured) for an evening of classic jazz and mix of latin-infused grooves. The Coastguard Studio, Southsea, Friday, 8pm.