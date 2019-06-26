Portsmouth, Southsea and Havant's best things to do on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

COMEDY: Following a sold-out 2017 tour, Geordie comedian Carl Hutchinson is back with his new show I Know I Shouldn’t Behave Like This. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7.30pm.

GIG: The world music band, headed by frontman Nahko Bear, will be playing songs from their albums HOKA, On The Verge and Dark As Night. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: Award-winning saxophonist Andy Panayi is a British jazz musician who has played with the likes of Paul McCartney and Dame Shirley Bassey. Coastguard Studio, Southsea, Friday, 8pm.

STAGE: To celebrate the new model of the Groundlings Theatre in place at the model village, the company presents this enchanting work called Under Milk Wood. Southsea Model Village, Eastney Esplanade, Thursday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Philip MacDougall talks about German covert operations against British naval bases during the First World War. Admission £6.50. The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.45pm.

TRIBUTE: The Bon Jovi Experience is the only tribute to have been requested by and to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself. Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm.