Portsmouth, Southsea and Havant's best things to do this weekend

EVENT: Lenny Henry presents an array of honest stories with a great sense of humour. Tickets from £34. Go to portsmouthguildhall.co.uk for more details. Portsmouth Guildhall, Sunday, 7pm.

MARKET: Go along to the Hotwalls’ Christmas market and browse a selection of crafts, edible treats and workshops plus live music and entertainment. Hotwalls Studio, Old Portsmouth, Saturday, 11am-6pm.

GIG: The Ultimate Tribute to Gary Barlow is performed by Dan Hadfield, including support act by one of the UK’s leading Elvis tributes. Tickets £12.50. The Pallant Centre, Havant, Saturday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Ardal O’Hanlon, the Death In Paradise and Father Ted star, continues his worldwide tour. Tickets £25.50. Go to newtheatreroyal.com for more details. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: An exhibition by Nina Borowsky drawing attention to older people and how they cope alone in their later years. Call 07890 422 832 for more details. Portsmouth Central Library, Monday, 11am.

FAIR: The Salvation Army Christmas fair will have lots of stalls, entertainment by the Kings Theatre Youth Theatre and The Cantrelle Singers Ladies Choir. Salvation Army, Southsea, Saturday, 9.30am.