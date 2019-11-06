Portsmouth, Southsea and Waterlooville's best events for Thursday and Friday

Marillion are at Portsmouth Guildhall on November 7, 2019.
GIG: Marillion emerged from the post-punk music scene in Britain, becoming the most commercially successful neo-progressive rock band of the 1980s. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7pm. 

FILM: A portrait of the artist LS Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Friday, 7pm. 

TALK: Hampshire Astronomical Group welcome this talk by Professor Martin Griffiths called The Consequences of Contact with ET. £3. Clanfield Memorial Hall, Waterlooville, Friday, 7.30pm. 

TRIBUTE: Direct from London’s world-famous jazz club, The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars combine live jazz, rare archive photos and video footage. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. 

STAGE: Popular duo All The Swing perform popular songs through the decades so grab your dancing shoes for A Little Bit Of Everything. Tickets £5. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm. 

THEATRE: Murder, Margaret and Me is a story of friendship, identity and the achievement of women in the long-lost world of the silver screen, starring Lin Blakley. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm. 