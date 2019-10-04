Psychedelic Furs, Pyramids Centre, Southsea, REVIEW: 'Gig of the year by a country mile'

Ever since I saw the reformed Television mangle perform my all time favourite album Marquee Moon a few years ago, I have been rather hesitant at bands from my formative years still treading the boards.

However my doubts about The Psychedilic Furs were quickly dispelled from the opening chords of Dumbwaiters.

Back in the UK with a quick nine-date sprint round the country, lead singer Richard Butler and his brother Tim on bass have put together a soild unit and they soon hit the stride with a career spanning set.

Love My Way, the sax-laden Sister Europe and Heaven show the band have enough big hitters in the bag to satisfy the large crowd.

It's smiles all round on stage tonight and despite being a man of few words between the songs, the lead singer is nonetheless a consumate frontman.

It’s no surprise that the band’s biggest hit Pretty In Pink is the real pinch-me moment of the night. An absolute anthem from my teenage years,I still have the 12-inch single. If that was not enough excitement for one night, the band sign off with their biggest US hit Heartbreak Beat, but are soon back on stage for the encore, a jaw dropping, astounding rendition of India – the opening track from the debut album, which took me completely by surprise. Needless to say this was the gig of the year by a country mile.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

PAUL WINDSOR