The RAF’s display team will be visible over the city on Wednesday.

SkyScanWorld reported there is a notice to airmen (NOTAM) in place from October 20 to October 21.

It will be the Red Arrows first visit to Portsmouth since wowing the crowds during the D-Day 75 celebrations in 2019.

You will be able to see them fly over the city between 4.43pm to 5.23pm on Wednesday.

However the Met Office is currently forecasting in Portsmouth during the aerial spectacle.

Red Arrows fly over Southsea Common in 2019. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050619-67)

The Red Arrows recently returned from doing a display in Dubai – and made an appearance at the Goodwood Festival earlier in the summer.

Will you be trying to catch a glimpse of the famous aircrafts?

