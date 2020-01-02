Six best things to do in the Portsmouth area on Friday and Saturday

Here are our top picks.

PANTOMIME: See Aladdin take to the skies on a spectacular adventure full of excitement, fun and love in this traditional pantomime. Tickets from £12. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7pm.

GIG: Saxophonist Derek Nash and singer Noel McCalla perform songs by Stevie Wonder. Concorde Club, Eastleigh, Saturday, 9pm.

FILM: Behind the Vatican walls, Pope Benedict and the future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7pm.

STAGE: Former EastEnder and Dancing on Ice star Matt Lapinskas is just one of the stars in traditional panto Beauty and the Beast, so prepare to be dazzled. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 2.30pm.

SHOW: Enjoy this Christmas pantomime about the boy who never grew up, starring Marti Pellow as Captain Hook. Ticket prices vary. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Friday, 1pm and 7pm.

MUSICAL: This is no fairy tale. There’s a Prince Charming, but Cinders won’t let anyone sweep her off her feet, disillusioned with chasing her happy ending. Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Friday, 2pm.