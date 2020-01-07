Six best things to do in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan 7/8)

Here are our picks of the days.

SIGHTSEEING: Get up close to HMS Queen Elizabeth’s sister aircraft carrier with a spectacular boat tour around Portsmouth Harbour. Daily. Go to historicdockyard.co.uk.

YOUR VIEW PAGE 7 - USE FOR 200210''I took this shot of Portchester Castle from Port Solent last Sunday afternoon, just as the sun was setting - a very bright, but intensely cold day!''Nigel Baldwin'91 Stanley Avenue'Copnor'Portsmouth'Hampshire'PO3 6PL''Tel: 023 9266 0685''PICTURE: Nigel Baldwin [nigel-baldwin@tiscali.co.uk]

WALK: This picture by Nigel Baldwin perfectly captures the setting of Portchester Castle. Now you can get close on an organised walk at the fort tomorrow (Wednesday). Meet at main castle car park. 2pm. Call (023) 9268 8390.

DANCE: Burn off the festive calories with a spot of line dancing today (Tuesday) at this beginners’ class. Fareham Academy, 7.30-9.30pm. 07849 450 945.

SOCIAL: If you are 50+ and want to meet new people try this regular get-together at Southsea from 10am until midday today (Tuesday). Somers Town Central Hub, River Street. 07827 257 504.

DANCE: If you’ve always fancied throwing yourself into a new dance routine why not try your hand – and feet – at modern jive? There is a class tonight (Tuesday) at Waterlooville. Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. £7.50. Call 07833 384 377.

SING: Are you a man who enjoys singing? Why not pop along tonight (Tuesday) to the Solent Male Voice Choir’s rehearsal and try it out? St Faith’s Church hall, Havant, 7.30-9.30pm. (023) 9245 3634