Six things to do in the Portsmouth area on Monday and Tuesday

BALLET: The Russian State Ballet and Opera House perform this wonderfully entertaining ballet. Tickets from £31. Call (023) 9264 9000 for more details. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Monday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Go back in time at the I Grew Up 80s exhibition and wallow in 1980s nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Gosport Gallery, Monday, 10am-4pm.

EVENT: This family event will have an array of kids’ rides and fun on stage from 5.45pm at Havant Fireworks Display. Fireworks start at 7pm. Stockheath Lane, Havant, Tuesday, 5-8pm.

STAGE: Murder, Margaret and Me is a story of friendship, identity and the achievement of women in the long-lost world of the silver screen, starring Lin Blakley. Tickets £20-£25. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 7.30pm.

FIREWORKS: Watch fireworks light up the sky while enjoying a barbecue, drinks, and a haunted house organised by sixth formers. £5, £3 children. Henry Cort Community College, Fareham, Monday, 5-8pm.

COMEDY: Join Jack Dee, pictured, Tim Brooke-Taylor and the rest of the panel at the live recording for the BBC. Tickets £8.50. Call (023) 9264 9000 for more information. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Tuesday, 7.30pm.