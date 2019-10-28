Six things to do in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday and Wednesday

Fill your diary with these events...

THEATRE: Four-time BAFTA award winners Dick V Dom is the theatre battle and comedy game show for all the family to enjoy. Tickets £24. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Enjoy this lunchtime recital with Michael Christian Durrant and Samuel Moore playing classical guitar. Retiring collection. Winchester Cathedral, Tuesday, 1pm.

TALK: Havant and District Horticultural Society hosts a talk by Lesley Chamberlain on renowned horticulturalist and garden designer Gertrude Jeckyll. United Reform Church Hall, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: John Challis – best known as Boycie in famous TV programme Only Fools and Horses – will reveal his stories and anecdotes from his career during his show Only Fools and Boycie. Tickets £18. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

DRAMA: Enjoy two one-act plays based on stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, performed by the Phoenix Players. Tickets £12. Call 08454 676 462 for more information. Trinity Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

SHOW: Follow the story of a young boy who rescues an orphaned white lion cub from the African bush and are reunited years later. Chichester Minerva Theatre, Wednesday, 7pm.